A Delightful Welcome for Red Ribbon’s New Yema Caramel Cake

Filipinos have long had a fondness and enjoyment for yema, that classic round or triangular sweet creamy custard, whether as a snack or as a dessert. This love for yema found its way even to the US, when Red Ribbon first introduced Yema Caramel Cake there with much success among our kababayan migrants.

Because of Red Ribbon’s Yema Caramel Cake success in the US, the brand is excited to welcome this much-loved cake flavor here in the Philippines! Perfect for celebrating milestones, special bonding moments with loved ones or for simply satisfying one’s sweet cravings at home, Red Ribbon’s all-new Yema Caramel Cake is simply heaven-sent!

“At Red Ribbon, we’re all about making Filipino family celebrations and valuable moments with loved ones sweeter and more special. At the heart of all our products and new offers is our desire to satisfy the needs and wants of Filipinos when it comes to delicious and beautiful looking cakes for all their important celebrations” says Kent Mariano, Marketing Head of Red Ribbon. “With our line of irresistible cakes and pastries, we aim to make life sweeter – today and always.”

Making the Red Ribbon Yema Caramel Cake very special is its delectable chiffon cake layered with creamy, melt-in-your-mouth yema caramel icing and filling, garnished with toasted cashew nuts and topped with a beautiful yema-cream rosette. It’s available in two sizes- regular and junior, perfectly catering to different occasions and budget considerations.

Order the New Yema Caramel Cake for your upcoming celebrations, for your sweet bonding moments with family at home or when you are simply craving for a deliciously sweet treat. The Yema Caramel Cake regular size price starts at 700 pesos while the junior size starts at 490 pesos. This new cake flavor is now available nationwide for take-out, call & pick up in Red Ribbon branches near you, or for delivery through the Red Ribbon Hotline #87777, and Red Ribbon RIA on Facebook Messenger. You can also order through GrabFood, Foodpanda or LalaFood apps.