A healthy, holi-yay season from Jamba Juice

Continue getting to a healthier place, even during the holiday season with Jamba Juice’s 16oz Holi-yay Trio – this includes your classic favorites (Razzmatazz, Mango-A-Go-Go, and Banana Berry) in one bundle for a minimum purchase of Php 399; available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery by calling the Max’s Group hotline or jambajuice.ph.

It’s definitely the season of giving because Jamba Juice also partnered with Shopee. Avail e-vouchers such as the 16oz Classic Trio (Banana Berry, Strawberries Wild, and Mango-A-Go-Go) for Php 399, Fruit Refreshers where you can get one (1) 16oz Fruit Refresher for Php 109, or the 12oz Fan Favorites Duo (Banana Berry and Strawberries Wild) for Php 199.

Buy 1 Get 1 16oz. Razzmatazz for only Php 175 only on Shopee for December 12 only.

When visiting any Jamba Juice store, make sure to upgrade your favorite smoothie to 22oz or 30oz to get a free whey protein power up, available until supplies last!

All Max’s Group deliveries can be ordered by calling 888-79000. To check stores that are open near your area, its operating hours, and to call directly to a certain store, visit maxsgroupdelivers.com.

