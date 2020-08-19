A Little Warrior’s Fight: Zhian Kyle Dingle

0 comment

A cup of coffee could save this child’s life. Zhian Kyle O. Dingle is only a year old and yet has been struggling for each breath since he was born.

Born to a housewife and a construction worker from San Quintin, Pagansinan, Zhian is diagnosed with chronic liver disease and TORCH syndrome — with the latter causing severe damage to the little baby’s body. TORCH syndrome affects newborn infants and prevents them from developing a healthy immune system. Babies like Zhian with the infection are often in danger of dying early because their organs fail to grow correctly. It is a constant battle; yet Zhian is a little warrior who fights bravely each day to survive to the next.
His parents are unable to support all the financial obligations Zhian needs to get better and seek treatment. He desperately needs a liver transplant in order to have a fighting chance at life. Your contributions can help save a little boy. Every small donation, even just the price of a small cup of coffee, is enough to help Zhian reach his second birthday.

Zhian may only be a small baby but his spirit is big. He fights for each second. His parents appeal to your kindness — a small sacrifice for you means the world to these gentle, struggling people.

If you want to learn more about how to help Zhian, please contact: (0966) 320 4800.

