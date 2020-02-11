With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Goldilocks, the country’s number one bakeshop, is happy to introduce their limited-edition Disney themed Valentines Cakes!

Have a wonderful Valentine’s Day celebration with Goldilocks’ Disney themed cakes which feature iconic characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, perfect for any celebration during such a romantic season!

Spread the love this with Goldilocks’ Disney Themed Valentine’s Cakes! Grab these and other goodies from February 12 – 29, 2020 at any Goldilocks Bakeshop nationwide!