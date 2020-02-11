Spread the love this with Goldilocks’ Disney Themed Valentine’s Cakes!

0 comment

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Goldilocks, the country’s number one bakeshop, is happy to introduce their limited-edition Disney themed Valentines Cakes!

Have a wonderful Valentine’s Day celebration with Goldilocks’ Disney themed cakes which feature iconic characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, perfect for any celebration during such a romantic season!

Spread the love this with Goldilocks’ Disney Themed Valentine’s Cakes! Grab these and other goodies from February 12 – 29, 2020 at any Goldilocks Bakeshop nationwide!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Jericho Rosales and Kuya J bring cheers to kids and families affected by Taal eruption

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments
Jericho Rosales reached out and spread smiles and happiness to over a thousand families affected by the recent eruption of the Taal volcano in Batangas. Rosales led a relief operations…

Korea’s billion-dollar travel group Yanolja doubles down on ZEN Rooms to create future of hospitality in Southeast Asia

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
ZEN Rooms, one of the leading economy and mid-range hotel franchises in Southeast Asia, recently announced it had signed a definitive agreement with travel group Yanolja regarding additional investment, acquisition…

OPPO officially announces global launch of cutting-edge OPPO Find X2 at upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020

Team Orange 0 comments Events
OPPO officially reveals invite for upcoming global launch of cutting-edge flagship smartphone OPPO Find X2 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, the biggest event in the tech world, to…

PLDT Enterprise, MarvelTec to elevate carrier services across Asia Pacific

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
PLDT Enterprise—the b2b arm of the Philippines’ leading ICT and digital services provider—and independent international connectivity catalyst as well as the exclusive partner of Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier in APAC,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone