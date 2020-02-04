A Romantic Respite at New World Makati Hotel

New World Makati Hotel invites couples and loved ones to celebrate a dreamy Valentine’s weekend beginning with a relaxing overnight stay including a sweet treat and a bottle of sparkling wine, an indulgent lunch or dinner buffet with red and pink heart shaped decadent desserts at Café 1228, as well as a free-flowing sparkling wine at The Lounge – setting the stage for a truly romantic respite in the city.

Staycations Made Sweeter

Guests who book the Valentine’s weekend room package from 14 to 16 February 2020 are not only proffered with a luxe accommodation and buffet breakfast for two, but are also treated to a special heart-shaped meringue dessert and a bottle of sparkling wine as a romantic turndown amenity. The package starts at PHP8,500 nett for a Deluxe room. Suite stays, which also include access to the Residence Club floor’s Living Room as well as afternoon cocktails, start at PHP12,000 nett.

Dreamy Decadence

Couples can have both their hearts’ and tums’ fill with an extensive buffet selection concluded with a decadent array of pink and red hued desserts for lunch and dinner at Café 1228 on 14 February 2020. The restaurant’s famous US angus prime rib, whole salmon in salt crust, and herb and garlic roasted leg of lamb, are paired with the freshest oysters, lobsters, prawns, scallops, as well as curated charcuterie and cheeses, pasta prepared a la minute, Japanese sushi and sashimi, and much more. On Valentine’s Day dinner, 14 February 2020, there will be live entertainment and a special token for the ladies.

The Valentine’s weekend buffet is at PHP2,888 nett per person for lunch and dinner. An optional upgrade for free-flowing wine is at PHP599 nett per person.

A Sparkling Wine Soiree

Couples can toast and celebrate love anew with free-flowing Prosecco Romio Extra Dry sparkling wine, also offered at The Lounge from 4 PM to 8 PM for PHP888 nett per person. They can likewise opt to pair with a charcuterie and cheese platter, or choose from an array of a la carte selections for an additional charge.

In addition, a complimentary box of chocolate pralines comes with each order of a bottle of sparkling wine or champagne at The Lounge between 14 to 16 February 2020.

For information and reservations, guests may call New World Makati Hotel at +63 8811 6888 or email Reservations.manila@newworldhotels.com and FBReservations.manila@newworldhotels.com.