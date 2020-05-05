A star-studded online launch for Central by Landers delivery service

Landers Superstore has introduced its new online food delivery service, Central by Landers, with a star-studded show streamed via Facebook Live.

Hosted by actress Rhian Ramos, the launch of Central by Landers featured guest appearances by some of the country’s biggest stars, including Jericho Rosales, Matteo Guidicelli, Marco Gumabao, and Ryan Bang.

The show also had special performances by Ylona Garcia, Kyline Alcantara, AC Bonifacio, and Kyle Echarri.

There were also fun games and surprises where live viewers were able to win delicious food and other prizes.

Central Launch Tune in to Central, the all-in-one entertainment hub filled with games, music, dance, and all-out fun. Posted by Central Delivery on Friday, May 1, 2020

Central by Landers is a website for ordering food from various brands owned by Unido Holdings, so that customers can satisfy their cravings while practicing social distancing. These food brands include Popeyes, Kuya J, New York at Landers Central, Isla Sugbu Seafood City, Da Gianni Cucina Italiana, Dough and Co., and Majestic.

Ordering from these restaurants can be done by simply visiting www.centraldelivery.ph. The delivery service of Central by Landers is available from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in select serviceable areas in Muntinlupa, Alabang, Sucat, Pasig, Ortigas Center, Makati, Mandaluyong, and Eastwood.

For inquiries, you may reach Central by Landers via Facebook Messenger by going to m.me/CentralDeliveryPH. You can also rewatch the online launch and get the latest updates on www.facebook.com/centraldelivery.