A Taste of Filipino Hospitality Lives on at Century Park Hotel Manila

History has shown that Filipinos are very enduring and resilient during difficult times. No matter how hard things get, we manage to just laugh it off and go on with our lives with a beaming smile and an optimistic outlook. That in itself helps us get through this time of pandemic and to a certain extent, keeps Filipino’s spirit of hospitality alive –one thing that Century Park Hotel still upholds in this new norm.

Although there are health and safety protocols mandated by the Department of Tourism, Century Park Hotel adheres to its commitment to providing warm Filipino service and hospitality. In the Philippine culture, we express this to the best of our ability through many different ways at home such as pleasant reception, kind gestures, amiable treatment and most importantly hearty cuisines.

Since the month of May up to this day, the culinary connoisseurs from your home away from home poured their hearts into preparing the classic all-time favorite dishes from Century Park Hotel. We might not see and welcome you physically in the hotel but all your food orders are carefully sealed in a box with love and are well on their way home to warm your hearts.

Food lovers who missed the hotel can now enjoy the elegant dining ambiance at the Atrium Lounge with our attendants readily greeting the guests with sweet smiles behind those masks. Without a doubt, even with the safety guidelines, the trademark hospitality that the hotel is known for is still ever-present.

“As we care very much about your wellbeing and peace of mind, necessary measures and other initiatives from the hotel entrance up to the dining outlet are in place. Soothing music and a splendid view of the grand staircase and fountain will also make you feel at home,” said CPH General Manager Anthony Tan.

Besides their plethora of scrumptious offerings on the menu at bit.ly/CPHMenu, they will be adding more this September as they continue to give you a taste of hospitality. Orders can be placed by calling 8528-5855 or send a message to 0917-633-2497, via SMS or Viber.

These trying times might have affected many industries but hotels are slowly blooming again. Century Park Hotel has already found its niche in this new normal by showing the true brand of Filipino hospitality through heartwarming food and service.