A2Z presents School at Home with Knowledge Channel

In time for the opening of School Year 2020-2021, A2Z Channel 11, with Knowledge Channel, brings School at Home to free-to-air television with two hours of solid educational programming beginning October 12, 2020.

Curriculum-based video lessons will air Monday to Friday from 8am to 10am, with time slots dedicated per grade level from Grades 1-6. The lineup includes shows for Math, Science, Filipino, English, Araling Panlipunan, Values, Arts, and Physical Education. These video lessons are aligned to the Most Essential Learning Competencies or MELCs set by the Department of Education. They complement the lessons in the self-learning modules and those that air on DepEd TV.

With A2Z School at Home powered by Knowledge Channel, students, parents, and teachers now have more options in distance learning. A2Z Channel 11, formerly Zoe Channel 11, can be viewed on analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on various cable and satellite TV services.

The Knowledge Channel can also be viewed on SKYcable, PCTA partner cable operators, and on GSAT. Its video lessons are also available online via knowledgechannel.org.

