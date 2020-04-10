ABS-CBN expands “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig”; Extends help to Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal

ABS-CBN has extended the operations of “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” to Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal as it continues bring help to Filipinos who are unable to make a living and provide for their families due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Kapamilya news anchor Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo shared the good news last night (April 7) in “TV Patrol,” which has continued to deliver the latest news and updates on COVID-19 to Filipinos.

Since “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” was launched last March 19, ABS-CBN has gone all over Metro Manila to bring food and basic necessities that the 17 local government units (LGUs) will repack and distribute to families in their areas.

The network delivered products like rice, canned goods, noodles, biscuits, milk, coffee, shampoo, soap, detergent, and vitamins to Caloocan, Las Pinas, Malabon, Makati, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Paranaque, Pasay, Pasig, Pateros, Quezon City, San Juan, Taguig, and Valenzuela.

The amount used to purchase these items came from donations received by “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” from all over the world. As of Tuesday (April 7), the campaign has received a total of P324.5 million in cash donations and pledges. From this amount, P265.7 million was already used to purchase goods. So far, P134 million worth of goods were already delivered to the LGUs.

ABS-CBN is thankful for the trust and support of kind-hearted individuals and corporations for their generosity at this difficult time. The network is also grateful of the cooperation of LGUs, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and private companies working alongside the network to assist our countrymen while they are advised to stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Aside from “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig,” ABS-CBN has also assisted 57 hospitals through donating N95 masks, surgical masks, hygiene kits, goggles, and snacks that health care workers need as they continue to care for the sick.

There are currently over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in the Philippines. On April 7, the government officially declared the extension of the ECQ in Luzon until April 30. Hence, the network continues to ask for donations from those who are able to help.

People may donate via ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation Inc.-Sagip Kapamilya bank accounts: BPI peso account 3051-11-55-88, Metrobank peso account 636-3-636-08808-1, PNB peso account 1263-7000-4128, BDO peso account 0039301-14199, at BDO dollar account 1039300-81622. They may also course donations through Cebuana Lhuillier, PayPal, Pass it Forward, and GCash.