ABS-CBN Foundation commits to continue its public service programs

Sagip Kapamilya will continue to spearhead Pantawid ng Pag-ibig that has helped 4.2M Filipinos

The management committee of ABS-CBN Foundation issued a statement of commitment on 16th July 2020 to continue its public service programs.

ABS-CBN Foundation shall continue to deliver public service to the Filipino people despite the pandemic and the shutdown of ABS-CBN Broadcasting Network.

Bantay Bata 163 will keep its hotline open for children in distress and for reports on cases of child abuse. It will continue to counsel children needing psycho-social support and psychological first-aid.

The Bantay Bata Children’s Village together with its partners will continue to care for the abandoned and street children in its custody and it shall continue to extend support to all Bantay Edukasyon scholars this school year.

ABS-CBN Foundation vows to continue its public service programs despite the network’s shutdown and the COVID 19 pandemic

Bantay Kalikasan will continue to protect, enrich and manage operations of the La Mesa Watershed and La Mesa Ecopark. It remains committed to the completion of ongoing community and area development projects that it has already started. Environmental advocacy being more relevant now will continue through the various digital platforms of the foundation.

 

Sagip Kapamilya will continue to be at the forefront of “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig,” which as of July 13 has benefitted 840,000 families or over 4.2 million Filipinos. It will continue to distribute relief and food packs for those unable to work due to the ongoing quarantine.

ABS-CBN Foundation stressed that it will remain faithful to its mission whatever it takes, for as long as it can

According to management, “The ABS-CBN Foundation remains faithful to its mission. We will continue to serve whatever it takes, for as long as we can.

“To all our partners and donors, we thank you for your valuing our work for over three decades. Together we have made a difference in the lives of millions.

“We find comfort in your words of support, and strength in your continued trust. Be assured that the ABS-CBN Foundation will remain as the foundation of the people and shall remain in the service of the Filipino.”

