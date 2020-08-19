Over 100 hospitals nationwide receive aid from ABS-CBN Foundation

The country’s medical frontliners may be exhausted, but they aren’t calling it quits in the ongoing battle against COVID-19, which is why ABS-CBN Foundation continues to show full support and love to them.

Through the “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” campaign, 125 hospitals and 25 institutions were given PPEs (personal protective equipment) by ABS-CBN Foundation to protect the lives of the country’s brave healthcare workers.

Seventy-seven hospitals are located in the National Capital Region (NCR), while 48 are in the provinces, according to their latest update posted on August 5. Through donations from generous donors, ABS-CBN Foundation is able to provide N95 masks, surgical masks, goggles, hygiene kits, gloves, face shields, alcohol, and body suits, among others to the country’s heroic frontliners.

One of ABS-CBN Foundation’s partner in this initiative is WeCare, a free-to-use community-based emergency response platform that connects individuals or groups willing to support communities requiring assistance during a crisis.

To ensure COVID-19 frontliners are strong and healthy, ABS-CBN Foundation also deliver to them vitamins, medicines, electrolyte drinks, and food.

Just recently, various healthcare workers pleaded the government for a ‘time out’ as the country’s hospitals became overwhelmed with the surge of COVID-19 cases. This resulted to Metro Manila and other areas in the country reverting to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

According to the latest report of the Department of Health (DOH) published on August 11, there are now 5,644 healthcare workers in the country who contracted COVID-19, while 39 of them succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, more hospitals are still requesting help through WeCare.ph. They need thousands of surgical masks and other PPE that healthcare workers can use in their duties so they can continue to hold the line in the country’s war against COVID-19. Visit www.wecare.ph to help and donate.