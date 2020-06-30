ABS-CBN, fully compliant with labor standards

ABS-CBN is fully compliant with general labor standards, occupational health and safety standards, and security of tenure, according to the company’s head of transformation Mark Nepomuceno.

At the House panel hearing on Monday (June 29), Nepomuceno said ABS-CBN’s full compliance is the result of the company’s efforts to act in accordance with what it believes is right under the law.

“Sa mga pagkakataong may mga kasong humantong sa korte, tutuparin lagi ng ABS-CBN ang pinal na desisyon ng korte,” he said.

He also underscored that ABS-CBN has been consistently honored as a good employer, with award-giving bodies recognizing it as “Asia’s Best Employer”, “Top Ten Companies To Work For”, “Best Companies To Work For In Asia”, “Philippines Best Employer Brand”, and “Most Distinguished Employer Of The Year.”

“Mahalaga ring banggitin ang award na “Valuable Partner In Education” at ang “Outstanding Corporate Governance Award” bilang katangi-tanging media network na kinilala na may outstanding corporate governance sa hanay ng mga publicly-listed companies sa Philippines,” he said.

In the same hearing, Labor Undersecretary Ana Dione said ABS-CBN was fully compliant with the directives of DOLE pertaining to labor and occupational health and safety standards after the agency conducted a routine inspection on the network’s premises in July to September 2018.

Dione explained that as a matter of procedure, there was a series of mandatory conferences conducted for the purpose of the parties showing proof of compliance or submitting employment records to disprove noted violations and findings during the inspection.

“ABS-CBN has fully complied with all the findings and violations that have been found out during the inspection,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nepomuceno said the ABS-CBN group has a total of 11,071 workers with 5,918 hired by ABS-CBN Corporation.

He added that based on BIR reports 1604CF and 1604E, the group had paid over 20,000 workers and suppliers in 2019, the estimated number of jobs it generates yearly.

He also explained that the ABS-CBN group is composed of 17 companies, including ABS-CBN Corporation which provides backing to its subsidiaries, and non-renewal of its broadcasting franchise will diminish its capacity to give support.

“Dahil sa financial, operations, at content support na natatanggap ng 16 kumpanya mula sa ABS-CBN Corporation, ang operasyon ng karamihan sa kanila ay matindi rin mapipinsala at sa kalaunan, hindi nila maiiwasang magtanggal din ng manggagawa,” he pointed out.

ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak echoed this and said, “the joint impact of COVID together with the cease-and-desist order is going to make it impossible for us to keep all our employees.”

“Sa panahon po ng pandemya, mahirap talagang makahanap ng panibagong trabaho. If you are retrenched and laid off, I think you will have to deal with the fear and uncertainty of not knowing how to provide for your family. Most of our employees are going through with this right now. I wish we could give them the assurance that everything will be ok, but that power rests in Congress,” he added.