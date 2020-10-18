ABS-CBN launches new TV barkada to love in “Bagong Umaga”

A new TV barkada will inspire viewers and offer life lessons with their intertwined stories in ABS-CBN’s new series, “Bagong Umaga,” which will air starting October 26 (Monday) on A2Z channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live.

Follow Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Kiko Estrada, Michelle Vito, Yves Flores, and Heaven Peralejo in their journeys through life and as they discover the stories from their past that reveal their true connection with each other.

Her family’s tragic past will motivate Tisay (Heaven) to become a successful journalist. Amidst the hardship, she gets support from her parents Jose (Keempee de Leon) and Monica (Nikki Valdez), her adoptive brother, Dodong (Yves) and her best friend, Angge (Michelle Vito).

Ely (Tony) falls in love with her because of her outlook in life. Like Tisay, Ely also has dreams of being successful, but as a doctor so that he can take his mother, Irene (Bernadette Allyson) and sibling, Gab (Ali Abinal) away from his abusive father, Matthew (Richard Quan).

However, Cai (Barbie), Ely’s best friend, will resent the budding relationship between the two and will try to keep them away from each other, even if it means using Dodong.

Things become even more complicated when Otep (Kiko) tries to befriend Tisay to use her to avenge her family’s painful past.

Follow the barkada as they navigate life amid the lies, envy, and anger. Find out what mysteries from their pasts will test them and eventually reveal how they are connected.

Joining the six teens are premier actors Sunshine Cruz, Criz Martinez, Peewee O Hara, Glydel Mercado, and Rio Locsin.

Under the production of Rizza G. Ebriega, “Bagong Umaga” offers another value laden series following the success of its previous shows, “Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit ” and “Pamilya Ko.”

Don’t miss the pilot week of “Bagong Umaga” from Monday to Friday, 2:30 PM on Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV (SKYcable channel 8 SD and channel 167 HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and in most channels operated by members of Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association).

It is also available on A2Z channel 11, which is available in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan, and Pampanga. It can also be accessed via cable TV at satellite TV nationwide.