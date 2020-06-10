Planning to start a small business? Accept online payments with PayMaya Negosyo app!

As customers shift to online payments due to the global pandemic, it’s a good thing there’s an app that help boost our business.

PayMaya recently launched its newest offer, PayMaya Negosyo, an app that enables merchants to quickly and easily receive QR and online payments from their customers.

For business owners and interested merchants, all you have to do is download the PayMaya Negosyo app (http://pymy.co/PayMayaNegosyo) from Google PlayStore, sign up using your mobile number (you need a different number if your current one is already registered to PayMaya), upload one valid government ID as well as a video selfie for liveliness check, and in as fast as 24 hours, your application will be reviewed and approved and you can already start accepting digital payments right away.

With PayMaya Negosyo, merchants are can already:

Accept payments from PayMaya users via PayMaya QR which can be shared in their social media pages and chat apps, or printed and posted on physical stores

Receive payments from upgraded PayMaya users through the Send Money function of the app

Process bank transfer payments from any InstaPay-participating bank and e-wallet in the Philippines

Business owners can accept up to P250,000 monthly

Business owners can receive up to P250,000 in their PayMaya Negosyo account monthly. Once the payments are received in the merchant’s PayMaya Negosyo wallet, they can then transfer these amounts to their respective bank accounts also via InstaPay.

This is perfect for those starting their own business during this time. Accepting cashless payments is safer for customers and merchants as this reduces the risk of spreading the virus through cash handling.

Apart from offering a safe payment option, going cashless for customers is definitely more rewarding.

When customers use PayMaya QR to pay for their purchases, they instantly get 1%, 10%, or 100% cashback care of PayMaya! Merchants can promote this promo to their customers and entice them to continue shopping with the chance of getting some of their money back.

To start easily accepting online payments, simply download the PayMaya Negosyo app (http://pymy.co/PayMayaNegosyo) from the Google Play store today! To know more about PayMaya Negosyo, visit https://www.paymaya.com/negosyo-merchant.