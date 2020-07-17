Access a universe of amazing exclusive deals with ZRewards by Zeal

You deserve a reward! Beginning July 15, everyone will have a chance to unlock exciting and exclusive freebies and discounts never offered before by today’s hottest and biggest brands courtesy of ZRewards by Zeal.

ZRewards by Zeal is the country’s newest one-stop shop for awesome deals. Through their website, users from all over the Philippines can grab hold of premium and solid offers redeemable at their favorite online shops and physical stores. Best of all, there’s no strings attached. Membership is free, so the entire family can join in on the fun.

Making the most out of your bucks

ZRewards by Zeal aims to embody what it wants to deliver. For foodies, Restaurant Concepts Group, Inc. (RCGI), is giving out 25% discount coupons, the first time it has ever done so. RCGI is the brain behind top notch restaurants Barcino, Single Origin, Bluesmith Coffee, and Meat Depot. If you haven’t tried them, now is the perfect time.

Diners can also indulge in international gastronomical delights from the Bistro Group and Bistronomia hosts of restaurants while at home and still get the most value out of their money. Dine in style with Helm and Savage. Satisfy seafood cravings with Red Lobster and Fish & Co. Recreate a Spanish fiesta with Las Flores, Rambla, Tomatito, BCN by Las Flores, La Lola Churreria and El Pollo Loco. Go Italian with Italianni’s and Osteria Daniele.

Have some dessert from Coldstone, Tous Les Jours, Jipan and Goldilocks or just let your hair down with other deals from Zark’s and Bo’s. Shakey’s is also unveiling an exclusive promo on ZRewards where you can get a free large thin Hawaiian Delight pizza for every purchase of their new Supercard+.

And even while in community quarantine, you can transport yourself to America with Friday’s, Denny’s, Texas Roadhouse, Hard Rock Cafe, and Buffalo Wild WIngs. If you love East Asia, visit China with Modern Shanghai, proceed to South Korea with Bulgogi Brothers, and drop by Japan with Watami.

For your essential needs, take advantage of the wonderful deals from Unilever, Minimart, The Naturale Market, Breville, and Misso. Keep yourself happy, fit, and entertained with discounts from Zalora, Flowerstore, The Smile Bar, Beauty Scout, Chris Sports, Grand Videoke, WOW Fiesta, and Beyond the Box. Once the community quarantine is lifted and you can finally go out, use your discounts to flex your muscles at Gold’s Gym and get yourself a makeover from Browhaus and Strip.

Pinoy challenges

We acknowledge the ever changing needs of our customers, especially under the new normal. Because of the pandemic, consumers and businesses alike have fewer opportunities to connect with one another. That is where we come in. We envision ZRewards by Zeal as a source of discovery and delight for the consumers and a platform for merchants to reach out to their customers,” said Glenn Z. Estrella, Chief-Executive-Officer of ZRewards by Zeal.

One of the pain points right now for a lot of Filipino consumers is that looking for deals is challenging. For some brands, it includes a paid membership to a loyalty program. For others, it entails going through dozens of websites just to find one single deal which may not even be valid or worth the effort.

Deals have become even more important during the COVID-19 outbreak. As people try to manage their finances more sustainably, deals, discounts and rewards can make a world of difference.

It’s a similar situation for businesses. With the limited number of people going out, a lot of restaurants and stores need to find a way to sustain business operations. Deals are one of the few effective ways to entice customers to grab their phones and make an order. However, distributing those deals can also be problematic and costly.

Through ZRewards, it’s a win-win situation for both parties. Businesses now have another platform to meet their customers while customers will benefit from big saving and irresistible deals under just one roof. Visit their website and sign up today: https://zeal.ph/signup .

ZRewards by Zeal is a brand under 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

