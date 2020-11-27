Acer Announces New ConceptD PCs for Creators

At Acer’s [email protected] global press conference, the company announced new and updated offerings in its ConceptD PC line-up, a brand of premium PCs designed for professional and enthusiast creators. The new ConceptD 300 is a powerful mid-tower desktop designed for BIM and CAD projects and intensive 3D modeling, rendering and animation. In addition, the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro notebooks now feature 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors and Acer’s new Vortex Flow cooling technology.

Acer’s ConceptD PCs elevate the computing experience with their timeless design language, extremely color-accurate displays and silent processing, which distinguish them as something special and out of the ordinary. They are optimized for graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, developers and other creators.

ConceptD 300 – Small and Powerful

ConceptD desktops come in gorgeous timeless designs in pure-white and can be paired with a matching monitor.

The newest addition to the ConceptD desktop series, the ConceptD 300 is an elegant and refined mid-sized 18L tower small enough to be unobtrusively placed on a desk. Its striking design includes a beautiful white finish, elegant wood panel top and black front panel. Aside from looking great in any modern office, a number of functional features have been worked into the tower’s modern aesthetic: A large triangular-patterned front air intake along with side ventilation provides optimized cooling and keeps noise levels to less than 40 dBA, the equivalent of a library room.

It includes up to a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 graphics and 64 GB of DDR4 2666 MHz memory, making it easy to power through video editing, CAD, and 3D modeling projects and workflows. Combined with up to a 4 TB HDD and up to 1 TB of fast PCIe M.2 SSD storage, the ConceptD 300 is ideal for architects, 3D artists and video editors.

The front panel also features ergonomically designed I/O ports for easy access. A full range of ports offer next level connectivity with multiple USB 3.2 ports, an integrated SD card reader and a USB Type-C port for multi display support and up to 10 Gbps of blazing fast data transfer.

ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro Notebooks – More Powerful and Cooler than Ever

ConceptD 7 notebooks provide the performance and portability needed by professional and enthusiast creators who frequently work away from their offices or home studios and need to create and edit work on the go. Performance and color precision are critical to their work, so the notebooks include powerful processors and graphics, high-quality displays and superior cooling technology. They feature a pure white thin-and-light chassis which will always look clean and new thanks to a special solid ceramic protective layer on their metal surfaces that provides hardness, strength and resistance to dirt and yellowing.

Both of the updated ConceptD 7 notebooks deliver desktop caliber performance with 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, which feature built-in AI for intelligent performance, Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), Thunderbolt 3 technology and a 4K IPS display. The incredibly fast and reliable wireless connection is up to 3X faster than standard 802.11ac 2×2 80 MHz (867 Mbps), providing less latency, a critical factor when streaming or video conferencing.

The ConceptD 7 Pro features up to a powerful NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ 5000 GPU, which is equipped with 3072 CUDA Cores, 48 RT Cores, 384 Tensor Cores and 16GB of ultra-fast GPU memory, delivering everything needed to work across multiple content creation apps simultaneously. The ConceptD 7 includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ GPUs, which are ideal for designing digital assets, creating videos for YouTube or a feature-length film, building real-time 3D content or livestreaming games to Twitch.

A distinguishing feature of ConceptD 7 notebooks is the 15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K IPS, PANTONE® Validated display that features a wide color gamut covering 100% of the Adobe RGB color space and a color accuracy of Delta E<2 for remarkable color precision.



Both include a new custom-engineered thermal cooling solution. Three high-efficiency fans and Acer’s latest thermal cooling technology work together to generate a unique aerodynamic ‘Vortex Flow’ which reduces noise levels to less than 40 dBA and ensures all the components inside the device stay cool even when under heavy load.

Updated USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports enable even faster connections (up to 10 Gbps) with cameras and external drives while Thunderbolt™ 3 provides faster file uploads and transfer speeds at 40Gbps. DisplayPort over USB-C enables quick and seamless connections with multiple displays. The touchpad has also been upgraded with Corning® Gorilla® Glass for smooth and accurate input. Finally, DTS® X: Ultra Audio provides superior audio quality, key for live streaming, presentations and online meetings.

Acer has also worked with a number of ISVs and major software companies to optimize the new ConceptD 7 notebooks, ensuring the hardware and software work seamlessly together.