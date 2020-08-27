Unilever Partners with Shopee to Return with #BeautyThatCares Campaign to Help MSMEs Grow their Online Businesses

It’s been over five months since the lockdown started in the Philippines and in an effort to contain the virus, life as we know it has taken a backseat. Some of us have had to convert our homes into our new office spaces but there are others whose livelihoods have been most affected by the limited movements. The Philippine economy shrunk by 16.5% in the second quarter of this year, and we have seen several of our favorite local businesses reduce in size or even close their doors permanently or temporarily, as a harsh result of the pandemic.

Unilever Philippines and Shopee are teaming up again for the annual #BeautyThatCares sale to help small local businesses who are affected by the pandemic. While you get to add heart to cart and avail of up to 70% off on your favorite Unilever Beauty and Personal Care products on Shopee this August 29–31, a portion of the proceeds will go directly to Mano Amiga’s Skills for Success Grant and Training Program.

An organization that aims to empower people and communities through education and development initiatives, Mano Amiga set up this program to help microentrepreneurs, such as sari-sari store owners and online sellers, to start, sustain or scale their business. Through a monetary grant to get them the necessary funding, and training courses focused on essentials of entrepreneurship, online selling and finance, the organization aims to support small local businesses and to help them get back on their feet in the new normal.

Small businesses covered by Mano Amiga’s program will also be given the opportunity to expand their trade online. As a partner for the #BeautyThatCares campaign, Shopee will onboard these small businesses onto their platform as marketplace sellers which will empower them with more sales and growth opportunities, reduce their operational costs and reach new customers.

“Our purpose is to create a positive impact for the people, for the planet and for the society. With the ongoing health crisis, we’d like to do our part to help fellow Filipinos who have been most affected, particularly small businesses struggling to keep afloat. We are bringing back the #BeautyThatCares sale this year, focusing our efforts on helping them,” says Dorothy Dee-Ching, Unilever Philippines’ Vice President for Beauty and Personal Care. “We are so thankful Shopee has once again partnered with us for this initiative, and we are enjoining Filipinos to take part in the sale for the benefit of Mano Amiga’s communities.”

Ruoshan Tao, Head of Marketing at Shopee Philippines, adds, “We are excited to partner with Unilever to help small business owners get by during this challenging time. The #BeautyThatCares Campaign is in line with Shopee’s goal of helping MSMEs rebuild and grow their businesses online through education and development programs. Shopee will continue to partner with different brands to support, uplift, and encourage Filipino small businesses.”

Limited edition kits and special vouchers up for grabs

To make adding heart to cart more special, Unilever Philippines partnered with several of their brand ambassadors – Coleen Garcia, Laureen Uy, Ylona Garcia, Aryanna Epperson and Vina Guerrero – to curate limited edition Beauty Care Kits that are only available during the three-day sale. Each kit contains their favorite products and a specially designed face mask by the brand ambassador.

Lucky shoppers will also get to avail of special voucher codes for delivery and additional discounts:

All-day discounts up to 70% off on Unilever Beauty and Personal Care brands – Dove, TRESemmé, St. Ives, Cream Silk, Pond’s and many more

Exclusive vouchers, up to P300 off*

Flash sales takeovers, with deals as low as P29

Flash sales takeovers, with deals as low as P29 Limited edition Beauty Care Kits co-designed by your favorite beauty influencers, for only P499

Up to 3 FREE product samples with every purchase

Timed offers and hourly raffle with over 150K worth of giveaways

Get ready to shop for a cause while lending a hand to small local businesses, through Unilever and Shopee’s #BeautyThatCares sale!

Add Heart to Cart during Unilever and Shopee’s #BeautyThatCares sale on August 29 – 31, 2020, with participating Unilever Beauty and Personal Care brands like Dove, Cream Silk, Pond’s St. Ives, Tresemme and more going for up to 70% off. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/UnileverPhilippines.

*Minimum spend of P2500