Adobo Connection welcomes new brand ambassador Melai Cantiveros

With its dedication to making every Filipino feel at home in all its stores, Adobo Connection has chosen “momshie” and TV host Melai Cantiveros to be its first-ever brand ambassador.

Unassuming and cheerful, Melai is the quintessential Filipino mom who endeavors to capture her family’s craving for good, uncomplicated, and hearty Pinoy dishes – with adobo on top of the list. “Adobo is forever – char! Kasi diba staple food siya, walang Pinoy ang hindi gusto ang adobo. Unlike kasi ng iba na naging usong pagkain, saglit lang naging hype tapos after ilang months lang, wala na. Ang adobo kasi, ‘di pinagsasawaan. Kaya kumuha talaga ako ng franchise. Honestly ito ang pangtawid gutom ko,” said Melai.

Meredith Ngo, Adobo Connection’s Managing Director says, “We’re really proud to announce the first-ever brand ambassador / franchisee of Adobo Connection, Melai, who embodies what a true Filipino mom is – yung maalaga sa pamilya and may malasakit. Similar to our brand statement, we want our customers to feel at home and remember their mom’s cooking every time they enter our store.”

Recognizing that Adobo Connection is deeply ingrained in Filipinos’ lives, Melai had also taken things one step further and decided to invest in an Adobo Connection franchise. This was to ensure not only her family’s financial stability but also because she loves seeing people enjoy Adobo Connection’s offerings. Every Adobo Connection experience brings back memories of home and celebrates everything fun about being Pinoy, as they serve other Filipino favorites like Bangus Belly Sinigang, Beef Kare Kare and Grilled Liempo. This year, Adobo Connection is adding new dishes to its menu that everyone will surely crave for – Adobong Liston Manok, Lechon Kawali, and Adobosilog.

Admitting she did not know much about running a business, Melai also found Adobo Connection’s support and commitment to its franchisees truly reassuring.

“Sa panahon ngayon, ang hirap na makahanap ng business na papatok at higit sa lahat ang hirap makahanap ng katuwang sa negosyo – yung talagang mapagkakatiwalaan at tutulungan ka talaga. Pinadali talaga ng Adobo Connection and pagbubusiness ko. Dahil sa mga maaasahang teams nila, masaya at madali ang naging experience ko,” Melai shared.

Today, Melai owns three Adobo Connection outlets nationwide. She has found that Adobo Connection offers a solid business proposition – a working market concept, sound marketing, and operational systems, and strong franchisor support.