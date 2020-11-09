Agoda launches first ever 11.11 promotional campaign to help reboot tourism

Agoda announced the launch of its first 11.11 Mega Sale promotional campaign, offering travelers up to 85% in discount by booking with thousands of Agoda properties in more than 10 markets.

As travel restrictions continue to ease up and with the Department of Tourism now allowing hotels in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) to operate at full capacity, Agoda seeks to help restart the Philippine tourism economy by offering great booking deals from now until 11 November 2020.

Travelers will be able to secure savings of up to 85% through stackable price promotions—meaning they can check out with multiple discounts—for travel until 31 January 2021.

“Through this campaign, travelers can get special deals on accommodation, providing a great opportunity for people to reconnect with travel again, and to cost-effectively discover, or rediscover, the diversity of destinations in their own backyard,” said Errol Cooke, Vice President Partner Services, Agoda.

Participating partners also benefit from this Agoda initiative as they will be supported by a comprehensive multi-channel marketing package including social media campaigns, video content, affiliate partnership activities, app marketing, and customer email newsletters.

The campaign runs from now until 11 November 2020, and participating accommodation partners will provide a minimum of 15% stackable promotions and allow check-in until 31 January 2021.