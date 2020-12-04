AirAsia announces 12.12 Daily Sale, with fares from as low as P12

With Christmas just around the corner, AirAsia today announced an early holiday treat, the 12.12 daily sale with fares from as low as P12 featuring new destinations every 24 hours.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We are pleased to announce our 12.12 Daily Sale, perfect for those who wish to return to their families in time for the holiday season, or even those planning their 2021 travels as more leisure destinations begin to open.

As we welcome the new year, we will remain hopeful and will continue to provide the best and most affordable deals for all our guests.”

AirAsia’s 12.12 Daily Sale kicks off on 7 December 2020 and ends on 12 December 2020 featuring P12 routes on sale every 24 hours, for travel between 7 December 2020 and 30 June 2021.

In addition, AirAsia is also offering BIG members promo fares* for all open domestic routes. Fly from Cebu from as low as P52, from Manila from as low as P452, and from Clark from as low as P552.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival requirements and measures. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks while travelling, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

AirAsia is closely monitoring the current situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.