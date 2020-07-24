AirAsia assures safety of guests while traveling

As AirAsia gradually resumes its services to select domestic and international destinations, guests are assured of enhanced safety measures which are in place to ensure their health and wellbeing throughout their entire journey.

AirAsia adopts a multi-layered approach to safety in the current global health situation to provide a safe, affordable and convenient experience for guests from check-in to arrival.

Much emphasis is placed on safety on board with the installation of powerful High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters that effectively clean cabin air. The airline is also introducing new technology to make contactless flying a reality.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “AirAsia has always put people and their safety first. Our innovations have gone beyond new products and digital solutions to include new protocols for a safer journey. Over and above local and international travel regulations, guests can confidently fly with us again.”

Contactless Self Check-in

AirAsia self check-in kiosks at airport terminals have been designed to perform contactless transactions by scanning QR codes of flight bookings from mobile devices or printed boarding documents. Guests only need to check-in online to generate a code, which will activate the kiosks automatically.

To initiate a contactless transaction at kiosks, guests are advised to check-in first on the AirAsia mobile app or website. The generated QR code on their mobile device or printed document after checking-in may then be scanned at the kiosk, which will always be on “active mode” to read QR codes.

Scanning a QR code will automatically print boarding passes and baggage tags without having to touch the kiosk’s screen.

AirAsia check-in kiosks at airport terminals have been designed to perform contactless transactions by scanning QR codes of flight bookings from mobile devices or printed boarding documents.

Guests may seamlessly self check-in on the mobile app or website 14 days up to 1 hour before the scheduled departure time. AirAsia’s mobile app will also see an enhancement soon where guests can scan their passports via the app itself, facilitating a more streamlined user experience and a seamless and contactless self check-in process. There are also plans to progressively add other features such as travel visa scanning capabilities in the near future. Safety on Ground

AirAsia check-in counters at NAIA Terminal 3 with physical distancing markers.

All passengers are mandated to wear face masks before entering the airport terminal, inside the airport vicinity and on-board the aircraft. To prevent overcrowding, airport management will ensure that only passengers with confirmed bookings will be allowed inside the terminal. Health screening stations and thermal scanners will be placed at several stations including entry points and boarding gates. Physical distancing will be strictly enforced using floor markings at queueing locations such as check in counters, immigration, baggage x-rays, and boarding gates. Hand sanitizers will continue to be provided at common areas of the terminal for hygiene and sanitation purposes. Contactless boarding procedures will also be implemented. Passengers are encouraged to use e-boarding passes to minimize face-to-face interactions.

Cabin disinfection before and after every flight.

Further, the airline is also implementing strict zone boarding procedures to ensure that there will be no crowding during boarding. AirAsia’s ground and cabin crew are required to wear their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on-duty, inside the airport vicinity, and on-board the aircraft. Daily disinfection will take place, especially in crowded places and high-touch surfaces such as check-in counter tops, counter computers and peripherals, wheelchairs, kiosks, among others. Safety on-board

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters effectively clean cabin air. These filters purify the air every two to three minutes by screening almost the entire spectrum of particles.