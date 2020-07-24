AirAsia assures safety of guests while traveling

As AirAsia gradually resumes its services to select domestic and international destinations, guests are assured of enhanced safety measures which are in place to ensure their health and wellbeing throughout their entire journey.
AirAsia adopts a multi-layered approach to safety in the current global health situation to provide a safe, affordable and convenient experience for guests from check-in to arrival.
Much emphasis is placed on safety on board with the installation of powerful High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters that effectively clean cabin air. The airline is also introducing new technology to make contactless flying a reality.
AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “AirAsia has always put people and their safety first. Our innovations have gone beyond new products and digital solutions to include new protocols for a safer journey. Over and above local and international travel regulations, guests can confidently fly with us again.”
Contactless Self Check-in
AirAsia self check-in kiosks at airport terminals have been designed to perform contactless transactions by scanning QR codes of flight bookings from mobile devices or printed boarding documents. Guests only need to check-in online to generate a code, which will activate the kiosks automatically.
To initiate a contactless transaction at kiosks, guests are advised to check-in first on the AirAsia mobile app or website. The generated QR code on their mobile device or printed document after checking-in may then be scanned at the kiosk, which will always be on “active mode” to read QR codes.
Scanning a QR code will automatically print boarding passes and baggage tags without having to touch the kiosk’s screen.
Guests may seamlessly self check-in on the mobile app or website 14 days up to 1 hour before the scheduled departure time.
AirAsia’s mobile app will also see an enhancement soon where guests can scan their passports via the app itself, facilitating a more streamlined user experience and a seamless and contactless self check-in process. There are also plans to progressively add other features such as travel visa scanning capabilities in the near future.
Safety on Ground
All passengers are mandated to wear face masks before entering the airport terminal, inside the airport vicinity and on-board the aircraft. To prevent overcrowding, airport management will ensure that only passengers with confirmed bookings will be allowed inside the terminal.
Health screening stations and thermal scanners will be placed at several stations including entry points and boarding gates. Physical distancing will be strictly enforced using floor markings at queueing locations such as check in counters, immigration, baggage x-rays, and boarding gates. Hand sanitizers will continue to be provided at common areas of the terminal for hygiene and sanitation purposes.
Contactless boarding procedures will also be implemented. Passengers are encouraged to use e-boarding passes to minimize face-to-face interactions.
Further, the airline is also implementing strict zone boarding procedures to ensure that there will be no crowding during boarding.
AirAsia’s ground and cabin crew are required to wear their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on-duty, inside the airport vicinity, and on-board the aircraft.
Daily disinfection will take place, especially in crowded places and high-touch surfaces such as check-in counter tops, counter computers and peripherals, wheelchairs, kiosks, among others.
Safety on-board
All aircraft undergo deep cleaning and sanitation to control or neutralize infectious elements, thus minimizing the risk of spreading any virus. Cabin disinfection takes place before and after each flight.
In addition, all aircraft are equipped with air filtration systems that effectively rule out airborne transmission of contaminants. The air inside the cabin passes through powerful High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters which purify the air every two to three minutes by screening almost the entire spectrum of particles. These filters are similar to those equipped in hospital operating rooms where airborne infection is much lower compared to normal environments.
The International Air Transport Association has also stated, with effective safety measures in place, “Evidence suggests that the risk of transmission on board aircraft is low. Mask-wearing by passengers and crew will reduce the already low risk.”
Ground and cabin crew have been adequately trained in identifying and handling passengers showing symptoms, to be endorsed to authorities. Protocols for in-flight medical incidents, which include assigning special seats and lavatory for use of ill passengers, are also in place.
Safety Upon Arrival
During disembarkation, guests will deplane by row.
Physical distancing measures will be in place upon arrival. Floor markings near the conveyor belt will serve as a guide. Hand sanitizers at key areas will also be in place.
Other Measures
Additional measures, including the sale of in-flight meals and products are being taken to ensure guests have a safe and convenient journey under AirAsia’s new norm of flying.
Santan meals are still served onboard, but guests will need to pre-book their hot meals online. In-flight purchasing of meals is temporarily put on hold, to lessen physical interactions in transit while cabin crew handling inflight menu items wear extra protective gear for added safety.
AirAsia has also updated our cabin baggage allowance. Guests are now allowed two (2) pieces of cabin baggage not exceeding a total of 7kg in weight.
All of AirAsia’s enhanced safety measures are highlighted through various channels, including at the airport on digital and freestanding signage. Staff and guests will be briefed in advance of travel through these and other pre-flight channels to ensure awareness and strict implementation.
Answers to frequently asked questions, including on travel documents and the purpose of travel, may be found here.
AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.