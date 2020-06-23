AirAsia cabin crew walks us through the new norm of safe flying

How about during a flight, any changes to cabin crew procedures?

Our responsibilities during flights have also been adjusted. For example, inflight crew will be cleaning lavatories more frequently during a flight. High-touch areas will also be disinfected while conducting safety and security checks.

While the crew clean surfaces, reliable High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters clean the air of dust particles and airborne contaminants. The aircraft’s filtration system ensures the highest possible quality of cabin air.

Inflight announcements have also been tweaked to regularly remind our guests of safety measures, such as wearing face masks and following physical distancing when queuing onboard.

We are definitely more attentive to the needs of our guests to ensure that we are able to serve them in the safest manner.

Are there any changes to inflight services such as serving hot meals and the sale of merchandise? Can guests still buy alcoholic drinks on board?

Yes, there will be changes in line with our improved safety protocols. Hot meals will no longer be available for purchase onboard. Guests will now have to pre-book their meals online to lessen physical contact onboard.

Snacks for sale will be limited to chips and cookies, while only bottled water and room temperature beverages will be available onboard. No alcoholic beverages for now.

AirAsia merchandise, on the other hand, will only be available on flights longer than 75 minutes.