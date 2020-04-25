AirAsia cancels flights as PH government extends enhanced community quarantine

Following the Philippine government’s directive of extending the community quarantine period in Luzon and parts of the country, AirAsia is cancelling all domestic and international Z2 flights until 15 May 2020.

All affected guests will be promptly notified via email or SMS. AirAsia strongly encourages guests to update their contact details using the “My Bookings” feature on airasia.com to ensure that they receive timely notifications.

AirAsia is making provisions for guests affected by the flight cancellations and travel restrictions following the Philippine government’s latest directive. Guests with existing flight bookings made on or before 24 April 2020 with a departure date between 23 March and 30 June 2020 will now be able to select from a range of extended flexibility options for future travel.

Eligible guests can now select from the following flexible travel options immediately, using the airline’s AI chatbot AVA on support.airasia.com or airasia.com:

1. Unlimited flight change: Change to any new travel date before 31 October 2020 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost subject to seat availability; OR

2. Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 365 calendar days from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com.

Guests whose travel plans are affected by restrictions or cancellations are advised to refer to the Covid-19 Guide. For bookings made through travel agents including online travel agents, refund requests are to be made via the respective travel agents.

Guests should visit support.airasia.com and speak to AVA for 24/7 assistance. Guests may also reach AirAsia Philippines’ emergency hotline at (02)8722-2742.

Guests are also advised that changes to travel plans may be made with AirAsia even after the community quarantine period. For their convenience, guests may utilize AirAsia’s online support team and visit AirAsia’s office as needed once restrictions have been lifted.

“We are experiencing a higher than usual volume of queries and requests at this time following the Covid-19 outbreak. We continue to do all we can to best assist any guest affected by a disrupted service during this period and thank them for their patience.”

AirAsia understands the urgency of customer queries relating to the current health situation and any changes to their travel plans. The company has made it a priority to persistently work with various partner organizations, including banks, to immediately address guests’ concerns.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.