Travel Advisory: AirAsia cancels select flights as PH government implements enhanced community quarantine

In compliance with the Philippine government’s directive imposing travel restrictions due to the current public health situation, AirAsia is cancelling all its domestic flights to/from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and to/from the Clark International Airport until 14 April.

International flights from both said airports will also be cancelled starting 20 March until 14 April.

Meantime, AirAsia’s domestic and international flights from its other hubs in the Philippines–Cebu and Kalibo–have similarly been cancelled, dates of which follow directives of respective local government units.

Guests may check on their flights via the “Flight Status” function, as well as available flights (listed below), on the airasia.com website and mobile app.

AirAsia’s special recovery services from Puerto Princesa to Clark will still push through as announced.

All affected guests will be promptly notified via email or SMS. AirAsia strongly encourages guests to update their contact details using the “My Bookings” feature on airasia.com to ensure that they receive timely notifications.

AirAsia is making provisions for guests affected by the flight cancellations and travel restrictions following the Philippine government’s latest directive, as follows:

1. Move flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 90 calendar days from the original flight date without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

2. Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 365 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out; OR

3. Full refund: Obtain a full refund to your original payment method for the amount equivalent to your booking.

Guests whose travel plans are affected by restrictions or cancellations are advised to refer to the Covid-19 Refund Request Guide. For bookings made through travel agents including online travel agents, refund requests are to be made via the respective travel agents.

Guests should visit support.airasia.com and speak to AVA for 24/7 assistance. Guests may also reach AirAsia Philippines’ emergency hotline at (02)8722-2742.

Previously set-up emergency help desks will be discontinued to comply with the government’s directive of an enhanced community quarantine.

Guests are also advised that changes to travel plans may be made with AirAsia even after the community quarantine period. For their convenience, guests may utilize AirAsia’s online support team and visit AirAsia’s office as needed once restrictions have been lifted.

“We are experiencing a higher than usual volume of queries and requests at this time following the Covid-19 outbreak. We continue to do all we can to best assist any guest affected by a disrupted service during this period and thank them for their patience.”

AirAsia understands the urgency of customer queries relating to the current health situation and any changes to their travel plans. The company has made it a priority to persistently work with various partner organizations, including banks, to immediately address guests’ concerns.

Guests may view an up-to-date status of their refund requests by logging on to their BIG Member Account on airasia.com.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.