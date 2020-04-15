AirAsia carries out repatriation flight to the Philippines

AirAsia Indonesia mounted a special flight from Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia to Manila in the Philippines recently, in aid of the Philippine embassy’s repatriation mission of 101 Filipinos working in Indonesia.

The flight departed from Ahmad Yani International Airport in Semarang at 10:16 local time and landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila at 15:04 local time on AirAsia Indonesia Airbus A320-200 aircraft.

Ambassador of the Philippines in Jakarta, H.E. Leehiong T. Wee commented, “The Philippine Embassy in Jakarta is thankful to AirAsia and all parties involved for the speedy repatriation to the Philippines of more than 100 Filipino workers in Central Java Province. Their families are surely grateful to have them back in the Philippines.”

AirAsia Indonesia CEO, Veranita Yosephine Sinaga said, “AirAsia is very honoured to be part of this special mission and we are very glad that we are still able to contribute to communities around the globe even during this time of adversity. We are really grateful for the trust and support from the Philippine embassy, aviation authorities and all stakeholders at Semarang and Manila airports for taking these guests home safely. To be able to send our friends home is such a meaningful accomplishment for all of us at AirAsia and especially for our beloved Allstars involved in mounting the flight.”

In compliance with health authorities’ advice and guidelines, all guests were required to produce a health certificate and go through another round of health screening at the airport prior to departure. Special seating arrangements were made for guests to ensure that social distancing is adequately observed.

AirAsia imposes strict standards for passenger and baggage carriage in compliance with local governments, civil aviation authorities, and global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organisation. The aircraft was immediately disinfected after the flight.

All guests and crew of the flight would undergo a 14-day quarantine.