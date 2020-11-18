AirAsia celebrates the reopening of Bohol, offers 50% off on all flights from Manila to Bohol this week

To celebrate Bohol’s reopening, AirAsia is offering 50% off on all flights from Manila to Bohol (TAG) for this week only. Book on airasia.com or through the airasia mobile app from today until 22 November 2020 for travel between 1 December 2020 and 30 October 2021.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We are pleased to be able to reopen our services to and from Bohol for both essential and leisure travelers. We hope that the resumption of connectivity between both regions will further assist local businesses and enterprises in Bohol. AirAsia will continue to support the national and local governments in their efforts to jumpstart the travel and tourism industries in the Philippines.”

AirAsia wishes to express its continued cooperation with the local government, civil aviation authorities, as well as global and local health agencies in ensuring that guests enjoy a safe and seamless travel experience with AirAsia.

As AirAsia resumes services to Bohol (TAG), the airline would like to remind all guests bound for TAG of the new health requirements, as well as any additional precautionary measures which are now in place to ensure the highest standards of safety and hygiene are observed throughout the entire journey.

All leisure tourists* bound for TAG are required to present the following documents:

A negative RT-PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to their departure date; Filled up Online Registration Form which can be found at tourism.bohol.gov.ph, to receive personal QR code; and Booking confirmation details for hotel/resort located in the municipalities of Panglao or Dauis (with UBE seal or Certificate of Authority to Operate)

*Leisure tourists are limited to guests attending meetings, weddings, conventions, exhibits, and other similar celebrations with at least 6 attendees from outside Bohol.

All Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) and Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) are required to present the following documents:

Medical Certificate issued by a licensed physician; Travel Clearance issued by the PNP Covid Shield; and Certificate of Acceptance from the receiving LGU

All Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APOR) are required to present the following documents:

Company/Mission Order indicating work purposes; Certificate of Acceptance from the receiving LGU; Medical Certificate issued by a licensed physician; Clearance from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF); and A negative RT-PCR test result taken within 48 hours prior to their departure date for APORs staying in Bohol for less than 5 days only.* (APORs staying in Bohol for more than 5 days will not be required to take an RT-PCR test prior to departure but will be tested on their 5th day of quarantine in Bohol.)

LSIs, APORs, and ROFs are reminded to contact and coordinate with the focal person of their receiving LGU before booking a flight to ensure the availability of the necessary facilities. The list of focal persons can be found here. Meanwhile, leisure tourists must always bring a copy of their QR code which may be found after their online registration at https://tourism.bohol.gov.ph.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and during the arrival process. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.