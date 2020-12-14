airasia.com wraps up 2020 with a Christmas Edition Super Sale

airasia.com, Asean’s super app concludes 2020 with a final Super Sale with up to 70% off all seats, on all domestic flights!

The Super Sale is happening now until 20 December 2020 on the airasia.com super app and the airasia.com website, for travel between 21 December 2020 and 30 June 2021.

Other deals lined up for this Christmas edition of the Super Sale are:

Flights: Up to 70% off for domestic flights and all airlines

Bags, Meals, & Seats: 20% off bags, 20% off Hot Seats and 10% off inflight meals

Karen Chan, CEO of airasia.com said: “2020 has dealt us a great challenge, and we welcome news of positive developments, including those of vaccines. We have launched many new domestic routes as well as reinstating existing ones in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines to cater to consumer demand. These are encouraging signs that reflect the promise of a swift rebound in air travel and airasia.com is ready for it.

“As the year-end holiday season approaches, the airasia.com Super Sale offers our customers exciting travel and lifestyle deals. Whether it is a quick year-end getaway within the country or to plan ahead for their 2021 holidays, everything can be booked on airasia.com, the leading all-in-one Asean digital travel and lifestyle super app.”