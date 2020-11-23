AirAsia’s digital services support local businesses

AirAsia is providing local businesses, particularly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with opportunities for growth and employment through its fast growing digital platforms.

Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia Group at the Go Negosyo MSME Conference 2020

These platforms help MSMEs to digitalize their business and to expand their reach to target more consumers and new markets. Among these digital platforms are airasia OurShop, an e-commerce platform where SMEs across the ASEAN region can advertise and sell their products to consumers online; airasia Fresh, which offers produce directly from the source, thus helping local farmers; airasia Food, which connects food merchants to over 60 million consumers on airasia.com; and Teleport, a digital logistics venture that makes delivery simple, fast and accessible for everyone.

Top L-R: Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia Group; Tessie Sy-Coson, Vice-Chair of SM Investments, Inc.&nbsp; Bottom L-R: Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Chairman and CEO of Ayala Corporation; Enrique Razon, Chairman and CEO of International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia Group said,Today, airasia is more than just about connecting people and expanding our network in terms of destinations. Our new digital and social platforms are about sharing our integrated travel and lifestyle ecosystem by connecting not only people, but also  businesses, and creating synergistic communities. There are plenty of opportunities not just for users but more importantly for local entrepreneurs and MSMEs, proving that airasia is truly for everyone.”

Fernandes was speaking on a panel in the Go Negosyo MSME Conference 2020 on 23 November. Alongside Fernandes on the panel were Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Chairman and CEO of Ayala Corporation; Enrique Razon, Chairman and CEO of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. and Tessie Sy-Coson, Vice-Chair of SM Investments, Inc.

AirAsia’s digital platforms are accessible via the airasia.com Asean super app, which may be downloaded for free. The app now provides  over 15  products and services under three main pillars: travel, e-commerce and fintech.

During his presentation, Fernandes also pushed for greater access to financing for MSMEs and deploying technology to boost productivity.

It’s about creating an ecosystem where both big businesses and smaller enterprises can work together to help each other. Entrepreneurs will change Asean, and will continue to drive the economy, but we need to find new methods of supporting them in gaining much needed capital,” he said.

We must not only increase our top line but also the bottom line by finding ways to increase productivity through innovation and  technology to reduce inefficiencies,” Fernandes added in the online conference via Zoom.

