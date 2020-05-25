AirAsia enhances digital self check-in as part of safety procedures prior to resumption of flights

AirAsia has rolled out a number of additional safety procedures prior to the resumption of its flights, including enhanced digital self check-in procedures.

AirAsia check-in kiosks at airport terminals have been designed to perform contactless transactions by scanning QR codes of flight bookings from mobile devices or printed boarding documents. Guests only need to check-in online to generate a code, which will activate the kiosks automatically.

“We look forward to flying with our guests as soon as circumstances allow it. With the hope that the global community is on its way to recovery, we continue to put in place measures that will safeguard the health and wellbeing of our passengers and crew. One way AirAsia is doing this is by maximizing the power of technology in line with our vision of becoming a fully digital company,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.

To initiate a contactless transaction at kiosks, guests are advised to check-in first on the AirAsia.com website or mobile app. The generated QR code on their mobile device or printed document after checking-in may then be scanned at the kiosk, which will always be on “active mode” to read QR codes.

Scanning a QR code will automatically print boarding passes and baggage tags without having to touch the kiosk’s screen.