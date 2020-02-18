AirAsia expands its network in the Southern Philippines with General Santos

AirAsia announced its newest destination in the Southern Philippines, General Santos. Beginning March 29, guests can fly to General Santos from Clark and Cebu.

“We are pleased to announce our new domestic destination for the year, General Santos. Our General Santos flights will provide access to Mindanao, a beautiful region rich in culture and history. I am confident that AirAsia’s announcement of these new flights will contribute to local tourism and the economy,” said AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla.

“We are committed to growing our domestic connectivity this year, and you can expect more exciting destinations to be announced later in 2020,” he added.

To celebrate it’s newest route, AirAsia is offering all-in promotional fares from Clark to General Santos from as low as P1,090 for BIG Loyalty Members and P1,157 for non-members, and fares from Cebu to General Santos from as low as P990 for members and P1,057 for non-members.

General Santos is the southernmost city in the Philippines known for being the “Tuna Capital of the Philippines”. The city is outside of the typhoon belt of the country and has a high export rate of various crops to different parts of the world.

