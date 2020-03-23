Travel Advisory: AirAsia extends flexibility options for existing flight bookings with departures until 30 April 2020 amidst COVID-19 outbreak

0 comment

AirAsia is offering extended flexibility options for ALL existing flight bookings made on or before 22 March 2020 with a departure date between 23 March and 30 April 2020 (excluding Thailand and India domestic flight bookings operated by Thai AirAsia, airline code FD and AirAsia India, airline code I5).

Eligible guests can now select from the following range of flexible travel options immediately, using the airline’s AI chatbot AVA on support.airasia.com or airasia.com:

  • Unlimited flight change: Change to any new travel date before 31 October 2020 on the same route any time up to 48 hours before flight departure an unlimited amount of times without any additional cost subject to seat availability;
  • Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 365 calendar days from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com.

Note: These options are available only for upcoming flight bookings made on or before 22 March 2020, with a departure date between 23 March 2020 and 30 April 2020. However, these are not applicable for Thailand and India domestic flight bookings (operated by Thai AirAsia, airline code FD and AirAsia India, airline code I5) and all other flight bookings with a departure date from 1 May 2020 onwards.

Guests affected by flight cancellations will be promptly notified via registered email and SMS, please refer to the email received for more information.

Please refer to the COVID-19 Guide to check your eligibility and for information on how to submit your preferred travel arrangement request.

The above guest information is only applicable for direct online bookings made via airasia.com. For group bookings or those made with travel agents, kindly refer to your respective booking agent for further assistance.

Our customer support services including AVA are currently receiving a very high volume of requests and we are doing everything we can to assist our guests during this time. Please bear with us as we prioritise guests with immediate flight departure needs first.”

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from local governments, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organisation.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Real companion at home: realme Philippines rolls out online content series

Team Orange 0 comments
realme Philippines, the top 4 smartphone brand in the country, expresses its solidarity with the Filipinos in the fight against COVID-19. To provide its realme Facebook community with avenues to…

7 Safety Tips for your Family at Home

Team Orange 0 comments Health
Safety starts at home. Maintaining a clean and healthy environment at home is important to safeguard yourself and your family from any illnesses. Here are seven tips to keep your…

Tagaytay Highlands reopens after successful clearing and relief operations

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Tagaytay Highlands has reopened after much of the clean-up and rehabilitation efforts at the premier recreational and residential complex have been completed. To date, the Highlands major roads, driveways, golf…

Eastern Communications extends payment term, supports businesses with work from home and internet solutions

Team Orange 0 comments Health
Eastern Communications, one of the premier telecommunications companies in the country, announces the extension of deadline for payments of its clients in light of the government’s implementation of enhanced community…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone