Travel Advisory: AirAsia extends period of credit account redemption for selected destinations

AirAsia is extending the period to obtain credit accounts for guests with flight bookings until 30 April to/from selected destinations, including China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

AirAsia‌ ‌is‌ also ‌making‌ ‌provisions for guests‌ ‌who are unable to travel due to their recent travel history, nationality or travel restrictions imposed by various governments, as the following:

1. Move Flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 90 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

2. Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 180 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out.

The above options, applicable for flights ticketed prior to 8 March for travel prior to 30 April, are for direct online bookings made via airasia.com only. For other types of bookings, such as those made through travel agents, kindly refer to your respective booking channel for further assistance.

Please refer to COVID-19 Refund Request Guide, to check your eligibility and on how to submit your request.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local governments, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organisation.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

