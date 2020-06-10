AirAsia flies Filipinos home on over 100 special recovery flights

Of the 118 international and domestic recovery flights, 77 flights were chartered by OWWA flying to key domestic destinations including Davao, Cebu, and Iloilo. OWWA has flown over 7,000 passengers, mostly returning Overseas Filipino Workers, on AirAsia’s special recovery flights.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “I thank OWWA, as well as all other government partners, for their trust in AirAsia to mount these recovery flights. We know how much our countrymen have longed to come home and we are pleased to provide these services to bring them back. Our ground and flight crew and our frontliners in the sky made sure to observe safety measures as we brought home our guests.”