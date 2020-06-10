AirAsia flies Filipinos home on over 100 special recovery flights

AirAsia has launched over 100 special recovery flights in the Philippines since the community quarantine period started in March. The majority of which were chartered by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Guests practicing physical distancing as they board the aircraft.

Of the 118 international and domestic recovery flights, 77 flights were chartered by OWWA flying to key domestic destinations including Davao, Cebu, and Iloilo. OWWA has flown over 7,000 passengers, mostly returning Overseas Filipino Workers, on AirAsia’s special recovery flights.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “I thank OWWA, as well as all other government partners, for their trust in AirAsia to mount these recovery flights. We know how much our countrymen have longed to come home and we are pleased to provide these services to bring them back. Our ground and flight crew and our frontliners in the sky made sure to observe safety measures as we brought home our guests.”

Guests practice physical distancing as they deplane the aircraft upon arrival.

Other government agencies that have chartered flights alongside AirAsia include the Department of Foreign Affairs, Local Government of Zamboanga City, Office of the Governor of Misamis Occidental, and the Local Government of Puerto Princesa, among others. Including OWWA’s passengers, over 12,000 guests have been flown home on AirAsia’s special recovery flights.

More special recovery flights are being arranged as requested by public and private sector organizations.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

All aircraft undergo disinfection before and after each recovery flight.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

