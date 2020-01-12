Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights affected by eruption of Taal Volcano

On advice from airport authorities in Manila, AirAsia will suspend and cancel domestic and international flights to/from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) due to the eruption of Taal Volcano.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has temporarily suspended operations at NAIA between 19:00 and 23:00 local time on Sunday, January 12.

AirAsia guests travelling over the next few days are strongly encouraged to check their flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus for the latest updates.

Guests who wish to make booking changes online may go to airasia.com and click on the AVA icon on the lower right of the screen.

From the categories available, click on “Booking Changes” then “Flight Change” and finally “My flight was changed by AirAsia.” From there, simply follow the instructions to make changes to your booking.

AirAsia is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide information on the latest developments.

