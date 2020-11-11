AirAsia flights affected by Typhoon Ulysses

Due to Typhoon Ulysses, AirAsia will reschedule flights to/from a number of airports in the Philippines.

AirAsia guests travelling over the next few days are strongly encouraged to check their flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus for the latest updates.

AirAsia has notified all affected guests via email and SMS. Guests who are travelling on the above flights are encouraged to check their registered email and mobile for notifications.

In light of this weather event, AirAsia is making the following options available to guests whose flights have been cancelled or delayed longer than 3 hours:

Unlimited flight changes: Change to any new travel date before 31 December 2020 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost, subject to seat availability;

Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (2 years) from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com; OR

Full Refund: Obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to your booking which will be refunded to the original form of payment. Refund requests can be made with AVA at support.airasia.com. Refunds for bookings made through travel agents including online travel agents must be done via travel agents from which the booking was made.

Guests who wish to make booking changes online may go to airasia.com and click on the AVA icon on the lower right of the screen.

From the categories available, click on “Booking Changes” then “Flight Change” and finally “My flight was changed by AirAsia.” From there, simply follow the instructions to make changes to your booking.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local governments, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and during the arrival processes. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, among others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

AirAsia is closely monitoring the situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.