AirAsia flights normalize after eruption of Taal Volcano

All AirAsia flights within and to/from the Philippines today are set to fly as scheduled, as airline operations gradually normalize following the eruption of Taal Volcano.

While flights have resumed, AirAsia continues to monitor the situation and will update guests should there be any changes to flight schedules.

AirAsia also continues to implement precautionary measures for guests, including a thorough assessment of routes and aircraft.

Guests whose flights had been cancelled in previous days have been advised to make the necessary changes to their flights. AirAsia guests are strongly encouraged to check their flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus for the latest updates.

In light of this natural event, AirAsia is making the following options available to guests whose flights have been cancelled or delayed longer than 3 hours:

Move flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out; OR

Full Refund: Obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to your booking in the form of original payment. Refund requests can be made with AVA at support.airasia.com. Refunds for bookings made through travel agents including online travel agents must be done via travel agents from which the booking was made.

Guests who wish to make booking changes online may go to airasia.com and click on the AVA icon on the lower right of the screen.

From the categories available, click on “Booking Changes” then “Flight Change” and finally “My flight was changed by AirAsia.” From there, simply follow the instructions to make changes to your booking.