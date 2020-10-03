AirAsia honors medical frontliners, offers 200 free flights to newly launched destinations

Grateful for their continued fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, AirAsia is offering medical frontliners free flights to its newest destinations in Mindanao: General Santos and Zamboanga.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We express our heartfelt appreciation to our medical professionals who tirelessly soldier on. Much inspiration can be drawn from their courage and commitment. We only hope that these flights are able to assist those that wish to return to their families in Mindanao.”

There are 200 free flights* which are available to doctors, nurses, medical technologists, radiologic technologists, hospital pharmacists, and hospital orderlies who are in active service and are residing in General Santos or Zamboanga.

Flights are limited and can be booked via a dedicated online form here on a first-come, first-served basis.

Upon filling in the form, medical professionals are required to attach photos of their valid hospital ID, Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) license, and certified proof of attendance during the community quarantine period. Meanwhile, hospital orderlies must attach photos of their valid hospital ID, Certificate of Employment, and proof of attendance during the community quarantine period. Frontliners must also submit a copy of their birth certificate or any proof that they are residing to General Santos and Zamboanga. Upon submission, eligible guests can expect a verification email from AirAsia.

Medical frontliners may redeem their free flights from today until 4 October. The travel period is from 25 October to 31 December to and from General Santos, and from 27 October to 31 December to and from Zamboanga.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and during the arrival process. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

* The free flight ticket is inclusive of all mandatory charges, including value added tax, fuel surcharges, administrative fees, but exclusive of Domestic Passenger Service Charge and Aviation Security Fee (ASF) when applicable. A maximum of one (1) roundtrip ticket per person may be availed during the redemption period. Flight redemption is subject to seat availability. Tickets are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis.