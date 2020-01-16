AirAsia kickstarts the year with Perfect 2020 Sale

AirAsia announced its first regional seat sale for the year, the Perfect 2020 Sale.

The airline’s biggest seat sale by far, Perfect 2020 celebrates the ripe opportunity for guests at the start of the new decade to turn their resolutions into reality.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We are pleased to announce The Perfect 2020 Sale, the perfect opportunity for you to plan your next affordable getaway in 2020! We hope that guests take advantage of these amazing deals together with their family and friends.”

Fly from Clark to Iloilo, Cebu, Puerto Princesa, Davao, Caticlan, Kaohsiung and many more destinations for as low as P299 for BIG members and P366 for non-members.

Fly from Cebu or Cagayan de Oro for as low as P499 for BIG members and from Manila for as low as P599 for BIG members.

Promotional fares are available on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app until 19 January 2020 for travel between 1 September 2020 and 2 March 2021.

Enjoy the lowest possible fares by becoming a BIG member, which is easy and free. Simply visit airasia.com and click “BIG Log in/Sign up”.

Since its inception in 2001, AirAsia has become one of the largest airline groups in the world, with over 600 million guests flown and more than 160 destinations in its network – including across Asia, Australia and the US.

AirAsia guests are encouraged to check-in online at airasia.com, via the AirAsia mobile app, or by using our self-service kiosks at airports. Travelers who wish to make changes to their bookings or purchase additional add-ons such as pre-booked Santan meals or luggage can do so via the My Bookings portal at airasia.com.