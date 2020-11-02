airasia launches UNLI Flight Pass for travelers to boost domestic economy

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We are very pleased to welcome the return of domestic leisure travel with the launch of our UNLI Flight Pass, an unbeatable deal perfect not only for leisure travelers but for business travelers as well. The launch of our UNLI Flight Pass is a campaign focused on revitalizing the travel and tourism industry, as we prioritize the stimulation of economic activity especially in AirAsia’s domestic destinations.

“I encourage business travelers and those craving a much needed vacation to sign up for an airasia BIG Membership to take advantage of this limited-time offer and to take part in rebuilding local economies in support of the government and other tourism stakeholders.”

The UNLI Flight Pass is available to all Philippine-based airasia BIG Members for P4,999 on airasia.com/deals or the airasia mobile app Deals Tab. The Pass is available for purchase from 2 – 8 November 2020. Redemption period is from 9 November 2020 to 16 October 2021, for travel between 23 November 2020 and 30 October 2021.

Sign up on airasia.com to be a BIG member and get access to exclusive deals such as the UNLI Flight pass. airasia BIG members also get to redeem flights to over 150 destinations using BIG points, instant member discounts, priority access to sales, exclusive partner deals, and so much more.

With UNLI Flight Pass, guests can fly from AirAsia’s hubs in the Philippines to domestic destinations such as Caticlan (Boracay), Tagbilaran, Puerto Princesa, Davao, Iloilo, Bacolod, and so much more.

Flights redeemed with the UNLI Flight Pass are subject to government taxes and fees, add ons, and other applicable charges. Terms and conditions apply.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.