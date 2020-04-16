AirAsia mounts special recovery flights in the Philippines

0 comment

Following respective local government and foreign embassy requirements, AirAsia will be mounting special recovery flights for those affected by the enhanced community quarantine situation in Luzon, as well as in different parts of the country.

These special recovery flights are in response to requests from various organizations, including local and international government agencies.

 

Those who intend to book a seat on the above-mentioned flights are advised to get in touch with the relevant government agency.

More special recovery flights are being arranged as required. Guests may bookmark and refresh this page for updated announcements.

Given the nature of the ever-changing situation at this time, flight schedules may change at short notice depending on, among others, regulations that have to be met in managing the public health situation.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Genting Cruise Lines announces enhanced preventive measures, setting new standards for the fleet and the cruise industry

Team Orange 0 comments
Genting Cruise Lines is pleased to announce the introduction of enhanced preventive measures for its Dream Cruises and Star Cruises fleet with an increase in safety levels for the cruise…

Laugh out loud together in a distance via TFC’s “Stand Up for Laughs on Kumu”

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Catch the stand-up comedy sets of Orca, Yuki, Ramon Cabochan, and Alex Calleja on the live streaming app Kumu Any outbreak such as the COVID-19 pandemic causes stress to both…

JG Summit, GBF and SAP tie up with DLSU-D

Team Orange 0 comments Business
As automation and digitalization become a significant part of today’s workplace, there is a growing urgency to prepare the country’s future professionals with skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics…

Darren Espanto named UNDP’s Youth Advocate

Team Orange 0 comments Music
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) appointed teenage singing sensation and actor, Darren Espanto as its very first celebrity Youth Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with focus on…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone