AirAsia guests to tick-off more destinations from their travel bucket-list starting March 2020

AirAsia has increased frequencies of multiple existing routes in high demand to both domestic and international destinations from the Philippines.

Guests can book and travel now for the following routes–with some increasing frequencies starting March 29, 2020.

“We are pleased to welcome the new year with additional flights, offering guests more options when flying with us as they accomplish their travel goals this 2020. Our adjustments are well guided by data, and I am very optimistic about the tourism boost this will bring to our country in the summer months,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.

Isla added that the move to increase flights emphasizes AirAsia’s vision– “Now everyone can fly!”–allowing AirAsia guests to tick-off more destinations from their travel bucket-list.

Guests are encouraged to check-in online at airasia.com, the AirAsia mobile app, or by using our self-service kiosks at NAIA Terminals 3 and 4. Guests who wish to make changes to their bookings or purchase additional add-ons such as pre-booked Santan meals or luggage may do so via the My Bookings portal at airasia.com.

AirAsia Philippines operates more than 500 weekly domestic and international flights from its hubs in Manila, Clark, Cebu and Kalibo.