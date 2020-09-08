AirAsia offers Buy 1 Take 1 for 2021

To celebrate impressive commercial flights sales in August and a return in confidence in air travel, AirAsia in the Philippines is offering an exclusive buy 1 take 1 promo on all domestic and international flights for a limited time.

AirAsia Philippines closed the month of August with a 140% increase in seats sold, compared to the previous week’s 42%. A third of bookings registered were for 2021 reflecting a demand for future travel.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We have noticed an increase in advanced bookings with guests looking forward to travel next year. AirAsia is pleased to offer amazing deals so everyone can fly affordably once travel restrictions relax. We are also prepared to increase flight frequencies, launch new destinations, while utilizing all four hubs flying to both domestic and international destinations.

“The positive momentum leaves us feeling optimistic and determined, and you can expect a stronger AirAsia as we prepare for a more aggressive and busy last quarter.”

Guests can enjoy all-in one-way fares from as low as P1,022 for two tickets. This special promo is available for booking on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from today to 13 September 2020 for travel from 1 January to 31 October 2021. Promo seats are limited and subject to availability.

Meanwhile, AirAsia also provides enhanced flexibility for guests travelling up to 31 December 2020. Guests may change their flight dates conveniently at any time with no flight-change fee.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.