Travel Advisory: AirAsia offers no penalties for voluntary travel changes for all domestic and international flights in the Philippines

0 comment

AirAsia is offering its guests the option to make voluntary changes to their travel plans at no cost for domestic and international flights in the Philippines.

AirAsia is making provisions for guests with bookings issued prior to 12 March and for travel until 14 April, as follows:

1. Move flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 90 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

2. Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 365 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out.

Guests who wish to avail of these options when making voluntary changes to their travel plans may do so via support.airasia.com.

Meanwhile, guests whose travel plans are affected by restrictions or cancellations are advised to refer to the Covid-19 Refund Request Guide. Flights with carrier code “Z2” are covered under the “AirAsia Philippines” category.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

VoWiFi rollout for Postpaid subs Smart extends network coverage, improves call quality with Wi-Fi calling service

Team Orange 0 comments
More customers can now experience extended network coverage and enhanced call quality as PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc (Smart) begins the commercial rollout of its Voice-over-Wifi (VoWiFi) or Wi-Fi…

AirAsia cancels domestic flights from Manila as PH government implements new travel restrictions

Team Orange 0 comments Health
In compliance with the Philippine government’s directive imposing travel restrictions due to the current public health situation, AirAsia is cancelling its domestic flights to/from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in…

Highly anticipated OPPO Reno3 coming soon in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Events
OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announced its plan to launch the Reno3 Series in the Philippines this March 2020. Following the successful launch of the Reno3 Series –…

Netflix introduces a Mobile Plan for the Philippines at P149.00 / Month

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Netflix is excited to announce the launch of a new Mobile plan for the Philippines. At P149.00 per month, members will be able to enjoy all the films and shows…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone