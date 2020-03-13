Travel Advisory: AirAsia offers no penalties for voluntary travel changes for all domestic and international flights in the Philippines

AirAsia is offering its guests the option to make voluntary changes to their travel plans at no cost for domestic and international flights in the Philippines.

AirAsia is making provisions for guests with bookings issued prior to 12 March and for travel until 14 April, as follows:

1. Move flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 90 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

2. Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 365 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out.

Guests who wish to avail of these options when making voluntary changes to their travel plans may do so via support.airasia.com.

Meanwhile, guests whose travel plans are affected by restrictions or cancellations are advised to refer to the Covid-19 Refund Request Guide. Flights with carrier code “Z2” are covered under the “AirAsia Philippines” category.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.