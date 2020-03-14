AirAsia opens Emergency Help Desk in Manila

AirAsia is opening an emergency help desk in Manila to assist guests whose travel plans are affected by a disrupted service following the Covid-19 outbreak. During this time of higher-than-usual volume of queries and requests, we continue to work tirelessly to best assist our guests, and would like to thank them for their kind understanding.

Guests with immediate concerns–such as soon-approaching bookings cancelled due to the recent community quarantine of Metro Manila by the Philippine government–may approach our emergency help desk at AirAsia Philippines’ office along Domestic Road:

Building 1, Unit 1, Salem Complex, Domestic Road, Pasay City (across NAIA Terminal 4)

Our emergency help desk is available to assist guests with immediate concerns starting Sunday, 15 March, until Wednesday, 18 March, from 8am to 5pm.

Guests who wish to make changes to their bookings independently may also do so via support.airasia.com and speak to AVA for 24/7 assistance. Guests may also reach AirAsia Philippines’ emergency hotline at (02)8722-2742.

Guests are further advised to refer to the Covid-19 Request Guide for related concerns.

AirAsia understands the urgency of customer queries relating to the current health situation and any changes to their travel plans. The company has made it a priority to immediately address guests’ concerns.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.