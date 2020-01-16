AirAsia opens Help Desk after Taal eruption

AirAsia opened support desks in Manila’s airport terminals offering personal customer care services following the eruption of Taal Volcano.

These AirAsia Help Desks have been set-up to assist guests who wish to manage their bookings affected by recent flight disruptions.

Guests may visit the Help Desks at the following locations:

AirAsia Help Desk at The RedPoint, NAIA Terminal 3

1. The RedPoint, AirAsia Corporate Headquarters, Level 2, Mezzanine Area, NAIA Terminal 3, Pasay City

2. Philippines AirAsia Office, Bldg. 4, Unit 1, Salem Complex, Domestic Road, Pasay City (across NAIA Terminal 4)

AirAsia is making the following options available to guests whose flights have been affected by the natural calamity from 12 to 14 January:

Move flight: One-time flight change to a new travelmdate on the same route within 30 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out; OR

Full Refund: Obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to your booking in the form of original payment. Refund requests can be made with AVA at support.airasia.com. Refunds for bookings made through travel agents including online travel agents must be done via travel agents from which the booking was made.

Guests who wish to make booking changes online may go to airasia.com and click on the AVA icon on the lower right of the screen.

From the categories available, click on “Booking Changes” then “Flight Change” and finally “My flight was changed by AirAsia.” From there, simply follow the instructions to make changes to your booking.

Aside from help desks, a Taal emergency hotline is available to guests to also manage their bookings. Guests may reach AirAsia Philippines’ customer support team at (02)86727828, local 5922.

While operations have returned to normal, AirAsia continues to monitor the situation and will update guests should there be any changes to flight schedules.