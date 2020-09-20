AirAsia partners with local hotels to offer amazing deals on SNAP

In its efforts to boost domestic tourism in the Philippines, AirAsia has partnered with local hotels to launch SNAP – the new way to travel.

SNAP is a new flight + hotel combo platform on airasia.com which offers convenient fly and stay packages at unbeatable prices .

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We are pleased to launch SNAP in the Philippines to be able to provide new and affordable offerings on airasia.com, especially for business travelers and those planning for their future getaways once leisure travel is permitted.

“Aside from developing airasia.com as Asia’s fastest-growing super app, this initiative has opened up opportunities to work with partner hotels, as we start to recover from the effects of the pandemic which have devastated the travel and tourism industry. We look forward to forming more partnerships with more hotels in the future.”

AirAsia is offering an introductory SNAP promotion of up to 50% off on flights when you book a flight + hotel via SNAP. This special promotional fare is available on airasia.com from 21 to 27 September 2020, for travel from 21 September 2020 to 25 March 2021. Terms and conditions apply.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.