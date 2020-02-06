AirAsia prioritizes health and sanitary management for guest safety

AirAsia wishes to inform its guests that it has implemented a mandatory temperature screening of all passengers prior to boarding any domestic and international Z2 flight.

Screening is part of precautionary measures that AirAsia has put in place to safeguard its guests given the current health situation and in view of its core value of safety always.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “From the moment guests book their flight to when they pick-up their baggage at their destination, travelers can be assured that AirAsia has taken a step ahead of planning their safety and convenience. We take our responsibility seriously given the health situation the global community is facing today. We thank our guests for their cooperation and understanding.”

At the check-in counter, guests’ temperature will be read by AirAsia staff using a digital infrared thermometer. The same procedure will be done again at the boarding gates. As needed, guests will be endorsed to airport health authorities.Aside from temperature screening, AirAsia has also put in place the following sanitary and health measures.

Protective gear such as face masks and surgical gloves have been provided to ground and cabin crew. Guests may request for surgical masks free of charge upon boarding the plane. All aircraft are also equipped with antibacterial sanitizers compliant with the Bureau of Quarantine.

All AirAsia aircraft undergo disinfection procedures before and after each flight, with the use of hospital grade disinfectant spray as approved by the Bureau of Quarantine and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

AirAsia’s ground and cabin crew have been adequately trained in identifying and handling passengers showing symptoms, to be endorsed to authorities.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

“We recognize that prompt and proper coordination with our partners in the government remains a crucial part of this commitment. As such, AirAsia will cooperate with the government should there be any request for assistance in their efforts to manage public health.”

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.