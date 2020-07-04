AirAsia ramps up in-flight offerings for guest convenience and safety

Additional measures, related to the sale of in-flight meals and products, are being taken to ensure guests have a safe and convenient journey under AirAsia’s new norm of flying.

While AirAsia’s award-winning Santan meals will still be served onboard, guests will need to pre-book their hot meals online. In-flight purchasing of meals will be temporarily put on hold to lessen physical interactions in transit while cabin crew handling food wear extra protective gear for added safety.

Rates for check-in baggage have also been marked down to ensure guest compliance with AirAsia’s strict one carry-on baggage policy.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “With AirAsia, flying safe not only means our assurance of upholding the safety and wellbeing of our guests but also the provision of the highest level of service at affordable rates. Our competitive prices for our award-winning meals and baggage services strengthen our position as the reigning World’s Best Low-Cost airline as awarded by Skytrax.”

Guests may choose from all-time favorites such as Uncle Chin’s Chicken Rice, Beef Tapa with Scrambled Egg, and Pasta Arrabiata for only P140 that includes a free drink. These Santan meals are produced and packed hygienically following strict food safety requirements. Guests who require more baggage allowance may also take advantage of lower fees for check-in baggage. Get 30kg for only P590 (instead of P990) or 40kg for only P690 (instead of P1190). Pre-booking of meals and baggage may be done via the “Manage My Booking” tab on airasia.com at least 24 hours ahead of departure. Meanwhile, in-flight food and beverages will still be available but are limited to snack-to-go options, bottled water and other pre-packed drinks. Sale of non-food items and merchandise will also be limited.