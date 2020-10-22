AirAsia responds to #LightItForward Challenge, partners with Liter of Light as its official airline carrier

0 comment

L-R: AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson and Manager for Public Affairs Steve Dailisan, CFO Ray Berja, and CEO Ricky Isla with Liter of Light Founding Chairman Illac Diaz, Board of Trustees Director Ami Jean Valdemoro and Deputy Director Karen Anne Capiz

AirAsia recently announced its partnership with Liter of Light as the organization’s official airline carrier, transporting affordable and sustainable solar lighting solutions to areas with limited or no access to electricity.

Liter of Light provides inexpensive and locally sourced materials for high quality solar lighting. They also educate local communities  on sustainable and environmentally friendly ways to illuminate their homes, businesses and streets by using recyclables like plastic bottles.

Liter of Light Founding Chairman Illac Diaz, said, “We are very excited that airasia has partnered with Liter of Light. This partnership has given wings to the LIGHT IT FORWARD project where Filipinos are building solar lights from the safety of their home and now their lamps can reach the different corners of the Philippines. This truly shows the spirit of giving does not stop even during the toughest of times with the lockdown.”

AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ricky Isla said, “As we navigate through the challenges brought about by the pandemic, AirAsia  has focused on collaborating with partners like Liter of Light to ensure sustainability and support to recover as one. We are pleased to partner with Liter of Light by transporting solar lighting solutions to our key domestic destinations, beginning with our recently launched destination Zamboanga.

“We look forward to our partnership with Liter of Light and the endless possibilities it will bring for those in need.

The signing of the memorandum of agreement took place today, 22 October 2020 at RedPoint, the AirAsia headquarters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

The ceremony was attended by AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla, CFO Ray Berja, and Spokesperson and Manager for Public Affairs Steve Dailisan. Liter of Light Org was represented by their Founding Chairman Illac Diaz, Board of Trustees Director Ami Jean Valdemoro and Deputy Director Karen Anne Capiz.

 

Steve, Ray, and Ricky participating in the #LightItForward challenge by building their own recycled bottle light.

Steve, Ray, and Ricky participating in the #LightItForward challenge by building their own recycled bottle light.

Furthermore, Ricky, Ray, and Steve from AirAsia have shown their  own support  for the #LightItForward Challenge, an ongoing social media campaign, by  building their own recycled bottle light which can light up an area of up to 50 square meters for 14 hours.

AirAsia is set to transport the first batch of solar lighting equipment as well as a number of Liter of Light volunteers on 9 November 2020, to the Subangon and Sama Bangingi tribe in Simariki Island, Barangay Talon-Talon Zamboanga with its local partner Ateneo de Zamboanga.

The community is accessed  by  a 20-minute drive and a 15-minute boat ride from Zamboanga International Airport.

Soon, AirAsia will also fly solar lighting equipment to communities in General Santos City and Tacloban City.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Victoria Beckham Beauty | Celebrating Posh with 9 Lipstick Shades

Team Orange 0 comments
“Posh Lipstick is my most personal product yet. I’ve always felt a strong emotional connection to lipstick, and this collection personifies my journey to the woman I’ve become, celebrating every…

Ella Mai releases “Not Another Love Song” music video

Team Orange 0 comments Music
After releasing her enchanting comeback single “Not Another Love Song,” Ella Mai returns today with the song’s striking new visuals. Directed by Lesean Harris — who previously helmed Usher and…

Ilocos Norte launches Phase II of “Ridge and Reef”

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Ilocos Norte officially launched Phase II of reopening for tourism within the “Ridge and Reef Travel Corridor” at the Robinsons Place Ilocos, San Nicolas. Phase II of the “Ridge and…

Riot Games Southeast Asia Announces 2021 Esports and Collegiate Competitive Plans for VALORANT

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Riot Games Southeast recently announced 2021 esports and collegiate competitive plans for its 5v5 character-based tactical shooter – VALORANT. These regional tournaments will provide opportunities for players across Southeast Asia,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone