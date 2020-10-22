AirAsia responds to #LightItForward Challenge, partners with Liter of Light as its official airline carrier

AirAsia recently announced its partnership with Liter of Light as the organization’s official airline carrier, transporting affordable and sustainable solar lighting solutions to areas with limited or no access to electricity.

Liter of Light provides inexpensive and locally sourced materials for high quality solar lighting. They also educate local communities on sustainable and environmentally friendly ways to illuminate their homes, businesses and streets by using recyclables like plastic bottles.

Liter of Light Founding Chairman Illac Diaz, said, “We are very excited that airasia has partnered with Liter of Light. This partnership has given wings to the LIGHT IT FORWARD project where Filipinos are building solar lights from the safety of their home and now their lamps can reach the different corners of the Philippines. This truly shows the spirit of giving does not stop even during the toughest of times with the lockdown.”

AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ricky Isla said, “As we navigate through the challenges brought about by the pandemic, AirAsia has focused on collaborating with partners like Liter of Light to ensure sustainability and support to recover as one. We are pleased to partner with Liter of Light by transporting solar lighting solutions to our key domestic destinations, beginning with our recently launched destination Zamboanga.

“We look forward to our partnership with Liter of Light and the endless possibilities it will bring for those in need.”

The signing of the memorandum of agreement took place today, 22 October 2020 at RedPoint, the AirAsia headquarters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

The ceremony was attended by AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla, CFO Ray Berja, and Spokesperson and Manager for Public Affairs Steve Dailisan. Liter of Light Org was represented by their Founding Chairman Illac Diaz, Board of Trustees Director Ami Jean Valdemoro and Deputy Director Karen Anne Capiz.