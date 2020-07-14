AirAsia resumes international flights, updates flight schedules until August 31

Following AirAsia’s resumption in the Philippines on June 5, more commercial flights are being arranged as we gradually restore our network.

The resumption of services include select international destinations for July (Kuala Lumpur) and August (Kuala Lumpur, Don Mueang, and Taipei).

Updated routes are based on new developments following coordination with our partners in the government, including local government units.

Select flights are open for booking via the airasia.com website and our mobile app. Guests may use their credit accounts to redeem these flights. Additional routes and flight schedules will be on the AirAsia website and mobile app, subject to approval from the authorities.